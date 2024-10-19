Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $122.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.68. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $122.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

