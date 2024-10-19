Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,790,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,491,000 after buying an additional 2,113,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dollar General by 11.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,217,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,141,000 after buying an additional 2,031,593 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,738,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 148.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,257,000 after buying an additional 765,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Dollar General by 319.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 925,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,324,000 after buying an additional 704,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.11.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $80.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

