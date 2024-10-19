Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its position in Starbucks by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 615 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,353 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 14,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $96.84 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. The stock has a market cap of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.