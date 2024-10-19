Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $199.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.65. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.