Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,366 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,328 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after buying an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,541,000 after purchasing an additional 630,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

