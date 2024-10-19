Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $498,000 in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 305.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 182,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,910,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 32.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 66,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 94,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,492,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,108.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $143.90 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $100.59 and a one year high of $143.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.99.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

