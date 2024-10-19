Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 331 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $64.28 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

