Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 121 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its stake in FedEx by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $274.45 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.00.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. HSBC lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

