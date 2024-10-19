Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,301 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,668,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $594,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141,715 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 18,020,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999,300 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,164,000. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.3% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 6,591,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $106,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 104.6% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,205,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,686,992. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,270,188.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,040,000 shares of company stock worth $47,667,200. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.19%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

