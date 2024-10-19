Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 138.7% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 85.7% during the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total transaction of $1,237,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $310.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a PE ratio of 585.19, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $170.17 and a one year high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

