Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $293,699,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $272.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.93 and its 200 day moving average is $184.85. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $281.37.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.73.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

