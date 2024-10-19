Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after buying an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $81.55 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

