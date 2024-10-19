Cowen Increases Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $75.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cowen from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.8 %

SCHW opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. The stock has a market cap of $126.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,001 shares of company stock worth $12,512,592 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 46,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,803,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 55,535 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

