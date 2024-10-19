Creative Planning Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Creative Planning owned 3.66% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $1,371,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,997,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,565,000 after purchasing an additional 582,636 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after buying an additional 834,982 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

