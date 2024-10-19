Creative Planning Has $957.71 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,014,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 684,911 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $957,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.