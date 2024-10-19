Creative Planning Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 12.2% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Creative Planning owned about 2.48% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $12,325,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $587.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $566.53 and its 200-day moving average is $545.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

