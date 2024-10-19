Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,699,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,554,970 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 8.10% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $595,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 386.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $23.18 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

