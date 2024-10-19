Creative Planning Purchases 395,318 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,067,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 3.91% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,015,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,265.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 116,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $84.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

