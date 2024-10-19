Creative Planning Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $661,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VOO opened at $537.33 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $538.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $518.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.58. The firm has a market cap of $486.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

