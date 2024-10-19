Creative Planning Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,839,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $3,380,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $268.39 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $268.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

