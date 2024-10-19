Creative Planning Sells 106,792 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,143,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,792 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.8% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Creative Planning owned about 7.64% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $786,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,410,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,200,000 after purchasing an additional 698,381 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,103,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,098,000 after purchasing an additional 123,690 shares during the period. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,032,000 after buying an additional 72,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $56.61 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.47.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

