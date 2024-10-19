Creative Planning Sells 4,502 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 141,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $244,875 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

FOLD opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. Amicus Therapeutics’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

