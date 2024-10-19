Critical Analysis: Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO)

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) and Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Get Reddit alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Reddit and Onfolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reddit 1 6 10 2 2.68 Onfolio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reddit currently has a consensus target price of $70.28, suggesting a potential downside of 13.13%. Given Reddit’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Reddit is more favorable than Onfolio.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reddit $804.03 million 16.69 -$90.82 million N/A N/A Onfolio $5.24 million 1.03 -$8.15 million ($1.43) -0.73

This table compares Reddit and Onfolio”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Onfolio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Reddit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Onfolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.0% of Onfolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reddit and Onfolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reddit N/A N/A N/A Onfolio -118.43% -59.94% -38.65%

Summary

Reddit beats Onfolio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc. operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Onfolio

(Get Free Report)

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.