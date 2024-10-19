Critical Contrast: Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) & United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) and United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bellway and United Homes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A United Homes Group 33.22% 1,013.13% 22.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bellway and United Homes Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 0 0 0 N/A United Homes Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Bellway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.8% of United Homes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.3% of United Homes Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bellway and United Homes Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 26.23 United Homes Group $414.81 million 0.67 $125.06 million $5.68 1.01

United Homes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. United Homes Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Homes Group beats Bellway on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc., a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Chapin, South Carolina.

