Critical Review: Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) and Alphawave IP Group (OTCMKTS:AWEVF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Alphawave IP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 7.91% 13.88% 10.65% Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $937.99 million 4.28 $152.70 million $0.78 26.55 Alphawave IP Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and Alphawave IP Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Alphawave IP Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Allegro MicroSystems and Alphawave IP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 Alphawave IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegro MicroSystems currently has a consensus price target of $33.38, indicating a potential upside of 61.15%. Given Allegro MicroSystems’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allegro MicroSystems is more favorable than Alphawave IP Group.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Alphawave IP Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About Alphawave IP Group

Alphawave IP Group plc develops and sells connectivity solutions in North America, China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers silicon IP solutions, chiplets, custom silicon, and connectivity products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, data storage, and solid-state storage markets. Alphawave IP Group plc was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

