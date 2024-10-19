Critical Survey: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) vs. First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Get First Financial alerts:

Risk & Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Financial pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dacotah Banks pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares First Financial and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 18.22% 9.95% 1.05% Dacotah Banks 11.08% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Financial and Dacotah Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Financial currently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.48%. Given First Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Financial is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial and Dacotah Banks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $271.10 million 1.91 $60.67 million $4.32 10.16 Dacotah Banks $199.04 million 1.80 $26.17 million $2.25 14.22

First Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dacotah Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Financial beats Dacotah Banks on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, the company offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

About Dacotah Banks

(Get Free Report)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; business, term, and small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; mobile and online banking; auto, homeowner, health, and life insurance products; and estate, and trust services. Further, the company offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, charitable giving, and elder care services, as well as cash management services. Additionally, it provides offers operating lines of credit, state and federal programs, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services; and farm and ranch management services. The company operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.