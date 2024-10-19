Critical Survey: Klaviyo (KVYO) and Its Competitors

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) is one of 431 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Klaviyo to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Klaviyo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Klaviyo $809.63 million -$308.23 million -26.60 Klaviyo Competitors $2.52 billion $354.57 million 9.99

Klaviyo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Klaviyo. Klaviyo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Klaviyo -42.15% -32.19% -27.22% Klaviyo Competitors -60.18% -7.66% -7.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of Klaviyo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of Klaviyo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Klaviyo and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Klaviyo 0 2 14 0 2.88 Klaviyo Competitors 2271 15389 30355 854 2.61

Klaviyo currently has a consensus target price of $36.87, indicating a potential downside of 1.72%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 10.71%. Given Klaviyo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Klaviyo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Klaviyo rivals beat Klaviyo on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc., a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure. It also provides email to send personalized marketing emails, including drag-and-drop email templates to edit and customize pre-built templates; email campaigns and automations with smart send time features, generative artificial intelligence for subject line creation, A/B testing tools, and consumer list segmentation; short message services to send targeted marketing text messages to consumers, as well as built-in contact cards to ensure that texts does not appear as random numbers; and push, a personalized push notification to engage with consumer. In addition, the company offers other applications, such as reviews, which collect product reviews; and customer data platform that allows to manage, deploy, transform, and sync data. It serves its products to entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized businesses to mid-market businesses, and enterprises. The was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

