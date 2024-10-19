Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 110.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crown alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Crown by 153.0% during the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 3,289,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,697,000 after buying an additional 1,989,374 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 736,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,787,000 after purchasing an additional 404,250 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,291,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $29,981,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $110.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crown

Crown Stock Up 4.2 %

Crown stock opened at $97.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.82%.

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.