CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.61.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

