Cumberland Advisors Inc. Sells 160 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $225.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $647.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.03 and a 200-day moving average of $204.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

