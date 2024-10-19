Cwm LLC Boosts Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DINO opened at $44.26 on Friday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.16.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DINO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

