Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,729 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Cwm LLC's holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total value of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $62.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.36. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $62.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

