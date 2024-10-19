Cwm LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $91.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $88.46 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

