Cwm LLC Buys 451 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,809.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SKX shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

SKX opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

