Cwm LLC Buys 481 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,203,000 after purchasing an additional 484,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 375,929 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $106.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

