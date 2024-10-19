Cwm LLC Buys 508 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in Fortive by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,463,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,245 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fortive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,244,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,792 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,668,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,726,000 after buying an additional 205,893 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,641,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,721,000 after buying an additional 168,368 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,565,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,099,000 after buying an additional 94,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

