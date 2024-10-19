Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 7,861,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,310 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,266,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,980,000 after purchasing an additional 127,367 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,009,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,610 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,097,000 after purchasing an additional 112,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SCZ stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.21 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.