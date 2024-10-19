Cwm LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 101,694 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $677,000. American Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Golden Road Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $75.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

