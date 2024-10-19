Cwm LLC Has $632,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 1,832.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,626 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.14% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDVG. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 43,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. NavPoint Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $445.61 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.94.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

