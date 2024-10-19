Cwm LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 11.5% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 1,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $6,929,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $301,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $272.82 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.47.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

