Cwm LLC Has $649,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.24 and its 200-day moving average is $131.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. StockNews.com lowered Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TER

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.