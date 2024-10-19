Cwm LLC Has $883,000 Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Cwm LLC increased its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 114.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAF. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,340,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,836,000 after purchasing an additional 111,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.29. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $67.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.95.

First American Financial Increases Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on First American Financial

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.