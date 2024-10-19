Cwm LLC Has $904,000 Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 303.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,536,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 23.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Insider Transactions at Ferguson

In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,271.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 2,624 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.96, for a total transaction of $527,319.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,271.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $1,162,938.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,141.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $204.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.54%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

