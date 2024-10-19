Cwm LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,828,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,075,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after purchasing an additional 112,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,410,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,749,000 after buying an additional 193,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.6% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,172,000 after buying an additional 825,307 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,201,164.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,045,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,201,164.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock valued at $107,643,767 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.