Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 105.9% during the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 800,344 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,082,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 221.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,113,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after acquiring an additional 767,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $71.57.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho lowered CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.