Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $24.67.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.