Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of SAP by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of SAP by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAP. Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.17.

SAP stock opened at $230.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.35. The company has a market cap of $283.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $130.08 and a 52-week high of $232.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

