Cwm LLC Invests $764,000 in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Cwm LLC owned 1.20% of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,515,000.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLRY opened at $31.99 on Friday. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $23.86 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.32.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

