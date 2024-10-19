Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.41. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $43.32 and a 1 year high of $61.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MNST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.