Cwm LLC Purchases 2,094 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.06 and a 200 day moving average of $204.69.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

